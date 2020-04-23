Kampala Institute Cricket Club, commonly known as KICC, is at crossroads with the departure of long time manager Hanumant Katkar.

Hanumant who has been the team manager of the club was relieved of his duties at the turn of the year and this has left a lot of players confused about the status of the club.

KICC are a victim of their own ambition with the administration not content with playing third fiddle to Damani and Challengers.

KICC has the resources to compete with the two clubs but failed to assemble a solid team.

The departure of Frank Nsubuga last season took some sting out of their bite but the addition of youngsters Frank Akankwasa, Simon Ssesazi, Lawrence Ssempijja and journey man Lawrence Ssematimba should have made them a potent side.

However, last season was the most disappointing for them finishing in 5th position a clearly unacceptable position given the investment.

Despite the gloom last season, KICC have been a potent force in the shortest format of the game reaching the finals of the last two T20 tournaments despite losing to Damani in both.

Their Asian contingent of Suleiman Sharif, Wasim Butt and Irfan Afridi has been the backbone of the success in the shortest format.

Former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani and Arthur Ziraba have also been loyal servants. However, the uncertainty leaves most players confused about the future.

With the 2020 season only delayed by the lockdown, it’s not clear yet how the three-time league winners will line up this year.