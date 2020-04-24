Very many football schools and academies have a bench mark and purpose of the founding.

For Tigers Soccer Academy, the prime objective among others since inception in 2017 was to help the orphaned children around Kampala and the surrounding areas as well as the vulnerable cluster.

The idea of this academy was fronted by the quartet of Simon Kamufu, Abubakar Muyingo, Herbert Mubiru and Ahmed Wamala under the theme “No soccer, no life“.

“As we were starting Tigers Soccer Academy, we had a bold dream of supporting the orphans and vulnerable children. This would be achieved through the football sport and various education institutions to provide bursaries to these children” Wamala recounts.

Humble background:

Tigers Soccer Academy started with 7 players and 2 balls who were training at Kyaggwe road primary school, opposite Lubiiri Palace in Mengo, Kampala.

This number has since multiplied to now 56 (50 boys and 6 girls).

The academy is now accommodated at Nakivubo Settlement Primary School next to Owino Market.

“I vividly recall our starting days in 2017. We had just 7 players who shared two balls that were also very old. Today, we have witnessed the number grow and we also have some good number of balls and jerseys though we appeal for more” Wamala appeals.

Tiger Soccer Academy accommodates players from the age catergories of U-8 to U-17 for either gender.

“Tigers Soccer Academy has players from U-7 to U-17 for both boys and girls. We train at Nakivubo settlement primary school next Owino Market. We welcome all players from all over the country. We can be reached on the numbers; 0759 490660, 0754 852235 and 0705 324816 for more information” Wamala concludes.

Three years ago, Tigers Soccer Academy started from merely scratch to something tangible and still growing strong.

Besides the academy’s core duties of teaching football, morals of humanity and life, they are also scouting talent to recommend to schools for bursaries henceforth contributing to the education of the vulnerable class of children.

At Tigers Soccer Academy, the motto is well spelt out and echoed aloud: “No Soccer, No Life“