Uganda National pool captain Alfred “Black Sheep” Gumikiriza has appealed for support in this trying period of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With the lock-down barring sporting activities, pool is among the games affected and all the players have been home without any playing action with their respective clubs nor involvement in individual tournaments.

Gumikiriza, a Ntinda Giants pool club player has thus called out for any necessary support to bail them out.

“As pool players, we have been severely affected by the lock-down which came as a result of Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are not earning any penny since we are all at home. This is very tempting and demanding situation that we face.” Gumikiriza appealed.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Alfred “Black Sheep” Gumikiriza

Christened Black Sheep by the pool fraternity, Gumikiriza is one of the finest players to grace the pool table sport in the country and has duly served with passion through leaps and bounds.

He has played for a couple of clubs as well as the national team (Pool Cranes) during international tournaments such as the All Africa Black Ball Pool Championship.

The pool table action was suspended along with the entertainment hubs where this game is dominant.

“Even the places where pool is played are all closed, players who own pool tables cannot operate and earn a living. It is a total mess” the 2012 national pool open winner cried out.

This year had been ear marked for the return of the Nile Special National Pool Open Championship following absence from the menu in 2019 when the sponsors Nile Breweries Limited pulled out at the last stage citing financial mismanagement within the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU).

With Bob Trubish back at the helm of PAU and a fresh executive committee elected during an extra ordinary general assembly at Highway Hotel in Kibuye, along Entebbe road, normalcy within the pool circles has been restored.

Surely, light at the other end of the tunnel is envisaged and the post Coronavirus pool script will be expected to be “readable” with bold fruits.

Many pool players are contracted with their respective clubs and virtually earn a living directly from the sport.

Others target the hefty sign on fees that clubs have of late introduced to seek their treasured signatures.

During several tournaments, many players target the enticing price monies that supplement their incomes.

Others are engaged in individual battles where a lot of money is staked by their respective managers.

After the current situation of the Coronavirus stabilizes within Uganda, the head of state, President Yoweri Museveni is expected to lift the suspension on the lock-down restrictions that include curfews across the country.

Ugandans are eagerly waiting for the set deadline of May 5th 2020 to find out their fate where the lock-down will be extended or lifted.

Coronavirus cases in Uganda stand at 75 with 45 recoveries and no deaths.

In the world, there have been 2,831, 860 cases of Coronavirus, 807, 010 recoveries and 197, 318 deaths.