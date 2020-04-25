Roke Telkom, a Uganda-based telecommunications company and a public service provider of internet for voice and data communications contributed Ushs 20 million to the National COVID-19 Taskforce team to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda.

The contribution was delivered by the company’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Michael Mukasa and Brand Manager (BM), Michelle Baine to Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties, Office of the Prime Minister.

mukasa explained that the Roke as a Home-Grown Ugandan brand stands together with country and those affected by the ongoing pandemic and continues to aim to reach out and extend support to fellow countrymen as part of the greater call to unite in fighting the pandemic in Uganda.

He also expressed the company’s appreciation towards the government of Uganda for the milestones achieved so far with more than 40 recoveries.

Our appreciation goes to the government, the Taskforce, the Ministry of Health and all medical personnel around the country for their efforts during these unprecedented times, thank you!” We believe the taskforce needs all the support it can get, therefore it is paramount that we join hands in meeting the country’s current needs as we lighted the burden for the many of whom are dealing with the big challenge of being unable to make ends meet. Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Michael Mukasa

Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties, Office of the Prime Minister, expressed the government’s gratitude towards contributions received, thanking Roke Telkom, as a Home-Grown internet service provider for joining the campaign ang showing solidarity towards the government and fellow countrymen in these harsh times.

As we continue on this journey towards recovery for our country as we fight COVID-19, it is with great delight that we receive support from a cross-section of businesses, organizations and individuals. it is also a gratifying to see local brands like Roke Telkom participate, we truly appreciate the gesture. Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties, Office of the Prime Minister

The government has received donations in the form of cash, new vehicles, foodstuffs, sanitizers, essential medical supplies like personal protective gear and other items from various organizations, and on behalf of the government.

Total contributions hit the Ushs 5 billon mark this week.

Michelle Baine, the Brand Manager, Roke Telkom told media that Roke Telkom had already taken other initiatives to support Ugandans during the pandemic by making costs of acquiring internet affordable.

She added that this was flanked by provision of zero-rating of business, productivity and education applications on all Roke Telkom internet links for Businesses, Individuals and Edu-centers and individuals to enable businesses thrive and students access learning materials.

Roke Telkom urges it customers and the general public to take necessary precautions during this period in accordance with Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization guidelines, in order to remain healthy and stay safe.

As of Saturday, 25th April 2020, Coronavirus cases in Uganda stand at 75 with 45 recoveries and no deaths.

In the world, there have been 2,831, 860 cases of Coronavirus, 807, 010 recoveries and 197, 318 deaths.