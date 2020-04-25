Each of the 18 Masaza (Counties) teams in Buganda Kingdom set their eyes onto the coveted prize, the trophy as the ultimate hurdle and target to achieve.

For Gomba Ssaza team, winners of the most trophies (four) in this championship sponsored by Airtel Uganda, anything short of the main title is regarded as a failure.

Veteran football administrator Mansoor Kabugo, the reappointed chairman of Gomba Ssaza has clearly outlined their season’s work plan, ambitions and main objective at hand.

Kabugo is chairperson of the 32 man management committee that was appointed by the Gomba Ssaza chief Kitunzi Celestin Jackson Musisi.

The Kampala Junior Team (KJT) director is bold and open minded with clear set working strategies which are envisaged to deliver Gomba to the promised and desired land.

“The main objective is to win the 2020 Masaza Cup trophy. We have done great preparations in terms of soliciting for the best personnel to work with, recruit the best players and identify other good working strategies.” Kabugo disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Gomba has smiled to the podium on four different fronts in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017 with all efforts for 2020 streamlined to an unprecedented fifth title.

Humbled:

Kabugo is grateful for yet another appointment by the Kitunzi to lead the steering committee of committed officials.

“I am humbled by the Kitunzi Musisi Celestino Jackson for having trusted me to lead Gomba Ssaza. This is a very good gesture of trust and I promise to set the ball rolling with work in action” Kabugo confessed.

Kabugo has been already interviewed by a cross section of the media to include Gugudde Television, CBS FM, Record FM, Red Pepper, Radio Gomba, Radio Simba and others as he highlights the road map to inspiring Gomba.

“We have already started work back doors with planning and laying strategies. Player recruitment is 70 percent and will be completed in the coming weeks. We intend to have a few trials and competitive sessions to test some players, make tours within Gomba County and also hold friendly matches” Kabugo added.

Airtel Uganda Kabaka Mutebi greets the Gomba Ssaza team players prior to kick off of the 2017 final at Namboole stadium

372M Budget:

Gomba will work on a 300,720,000 budget for the year with incomes expected from sponsors and key partners, sale of merchandise, fundraising, tokens from committee members, well wishers as well as gate collections.

It is therefore upon this back ground that he appealed to the people of Gomba to full support the working committee and forge unity.

“United we stand. I call upon the people of Gomba to join hands and support this committee and executive committee. We need ideas, constructive criticisms, proposals and any other means of collaboration” Kabugo added.

Last year, Gomba had a dismissal showing, failing to qualify past the group stages, something the technical team led by the Technical Director Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza has promised to address and fix quickly.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Gomba in action at the Kabulasoke PTC play ground

The head coach is Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya, assisted by Dennis “Deman Denol” Kizito. Mubarak Kiberu is goalkeeping coach.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Ibrahim Kirya is Gomba;s head coach

The Masaza Cup tournament is funded by Airtel Uganda as title sponsors with a collection of other supportive partners like Centenary Bank, Engule beer and others.

By and large, Gomba has won the most titles (four), followed by Mawokota (three).

Both Bulemeezi and Ssingo have managed two titles apiece.

Kooki, Buluri, Kyadondo have won one trophy each.

Gomba Technical Team:

Chairman : Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza Head coach : Ibrahim Kirya

: Ibrahim Kirya Assistant coach: Denis Kizito

Denis Kizito Goalkeeping coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Mubarak Kiberu Technical member : Leo Ssekamatte

: Leo Ssekamatte Doctor : Sadik Muhammed Akii

: Sadik Muhammed Akii Kits-manager: Herbert Ssebalya

Other members:

Patron: Sam Rwakoojjo

Sam Rwakoojjo Chairman : Mansoor Kabugo

: Mansoor Kabugo Vice Chairman : Gerald Byansi

: Gerald Byansi Team manager : Jafari Kalule

: Jafari Kalule Treasurer : Robina Rwakoojo

: Robina Rwakoojo Vice Treasurer : Rogers Yiga

: Rogers Yiga Secretary : Robert Barigye

: Robert Barigye Head of media: David Isabirye

David Isabirye Vice media : Muhammed Ssali

: Muhammed Ssali Stadium manager: Bashir Nsubuga Musoke

Bashir Nsubuga Musoke Security coordinator: Eric Tusabe

Eric Tusabe Head of protocol: Rev. Wilberforce Ssekasiko

Rev. Wilberforce Ssekasiko Team coordinator : Latif Lubega

: Latif Lubega Welfare: Kalebu Sonko

Kalebu Sonko Assistant Welfare : Aminah Nabiddo

: Aminah Nabiddo Transport Coordinator : Isa Ssemanda

: Isa Ssemanda Members on Executive Committee : Joseph Sserwada, Aminah Biru Zuku Nakkasita

: Joseph Sserwada, Aminah Biru Zuku Nakkasita Members on Fans Committee: Samuel Bakyayita, Livingstone Mubiru, Eddy Balworela, Mesach Mutebi, Robert Mukyagwe, Johnson Lubega

Past Winners: