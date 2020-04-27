Busujju Ssaza chief Kasujju Mark Jjingo Byekwaso Kaberenge II has named a 12 man management side for the Busujju football team.

The Chairperson is Charles Munyonyi who will be deputized by Abadallah Latif Kwizira.

The head of technical is Sam Kagoda as the general secretary is Paul Kato.

Rev. Father Kizito Sendi is the treasurer and David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga is the publicity.

Busujju team receive their jersey prior to the 2019 Masaza Cup tournament

Others:

Dennis Chipritoch is the security, Jamil Semakula (team manager) whilst the team doctor is Livingstone Matovu.

There are three regional mobilisers in Mityana, Mubende and Kampala areas.

Daudi Malagala is in charge of Mityana, Erisa Bimbasa (Mubende) and Aloysius Kibirige is responsible for Kampala.

Since the Masaza Cup was revamped in 2004, the Busujju has never won this championship nor played in any final.

The best ever finish was the second runners up slot during the 2018 edition when they beat Kyaggwe in the third place play off at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

If the health situation permits, this year’s Masaza Cup tournament is ear-marked to kick off in June 2020.

This championship is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

