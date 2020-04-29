As Ugandans in the various sectors of the economy continue to feel the pinch brought about by the lockdown because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the boxing fraternity has been also severely affected in a way or another.

For continuity of life amid this trying time, various donors and soft hearted people have helped the less privileged to make life move on.

The Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) has come up with a strategy to help their family.

The beneficiaries of the food packs are national team (Bombers) where are 26, coaches (12), 2 medical doctors, 5 support staff and a team manager, Zebra “Mando” Ssenyange.

Each person will receive 10 kg of rice, 10 kg of posho and 10 kg of beans as a supplement to push them in the trying times.

“In this period of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are not earning because of the lockdown. By this time, our boxers would be in a camp. We are supplementing on these people’s food. Boxers are not on a salary scheme. Boxers are role models in society and therefore should be given special attention. Boxers and coaches are all champions.” Moses Muhangi, Uganda Boxing Federation president stated.

UBF’s General Secretary Simon Barigo and Zebra ‘Mando’ Ssenyange handed over the food packs to the Bombers captain Musa Shadir Bwogi at Lugogo, Kampala.

“As Uganda Boxing Federation, have today decided to come to the aid of our boxers with soap, posho, rice, sugar and beans as good will that can see them through this COVID-19 pandemic Lockdown. We shall continue to do this as we wait to resume National team and local competitions duties. Our support is routine assistance. We normally do it during training sessions ahead of National team schedules and local Championships” Barigo noted.

This is the second donation from UBF that comes to the Bombers and staff in a space of one month after an earlier hand over of soap.

In the first phase of donations, the federation donated Soap, sanitizers, UBF customized masks among other items.