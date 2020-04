It has almost become a norm for Proline FC to get relegated, at least judging from the past few seasons. The beauty about it is that despite dropping to the lower division on more than one occasion, they have been able to find their way back to top flight football with relative ease.

Therefore, Proline FC seems to have developed a hard skin in that there is no more worry about whether they survive or get relegated. There is always hope for them to fight back in no time, unless many teams that have failed to achieve the same feat or even run defunct.

This season, Proline FC right from onset proved they were one of the teams that would get in the relegation mix and indeed it has come pass. Their campaign has been characterized with inconsistency and lack of the cutting edge to pick results in some of the games where they have played well.

Prior to gaining promotion, the Lugogo based side had had their best performance since inception, winning the FUFA Big League title but also going ahead to complete a domestic double after lifting the Uganda Cup. They actually became the first team playing in the lower division to win the Uganda Cup.

A good run in the FUFA Big League saw them bounce back to the Uganda Premier League just after a season away. Winning the Uganda Cup meant Proline FC had to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup. In their debut appearance, they performed well eliminating AS Kigali and Masters Security FC from Rwanda and Malawi respectively before their run was ended by Libya’s Al Nasr.

Back to the league, Proline FC had a false start under Matia Lula who had replaced Shafik Bisaso. The latter who guided the team to success en route to gaining promotion had opted to go for further coaching studies in USA. For instance, the team could only account for a meagre four point in the opening 9 league games. Therein, they had forfeited a home game against SC Villa and in the end lost six points and as many goals after the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel ruled against their favour.

Along the way, Lule resigned and the mantle was given to Baker Mbowa who has the responsibility to help Proline fend off relegation.

With five games to the end of the season, Proline FC is second from bottom on 22 points and the big question is whether they can survive the drop?

Match 1: Mbarara City FC 3-0 Proline FC

Proline FC Starting XI

Hassan Matovu

James Begisa

Yusuf Mukisa

Bernard Muwanga

Mustafa Mujjuzi

Arnold Sserujogi

Ibrahim Wamannah

Noordin Bunjo

Hamis Kizza

Rogers Mato

Hakim Kiwanuka

Match 2: Proline FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Goal scored by Edrisa Lubega

Proline FC Starting XI

Hassan Matovu

James Begisa

Yusuf Mukisa

Bernard Muwanga

Mustafa Mujjuzi

Bright Anukani

Ibrahim Wamannah

Noordin Bunjo

Hamis Kizza

Rogers Mato

Alfred Leku

Match 4: Proline FC 2-1 Express FC

Goals scored by Noordin Bunjo and Mustafa Mujjuzi

Proline FC Starting XI

Hassan Matovu

Ibrahim Ssendi

Saaka Mpiima

Yusuf Mukisa

Mustafa Mujjuzi

Mahad Kakooza

Ibrahim Wamannah

Noordin Bunjo

Hamis Kizza

Edrisa Lubega

Hakim Kiwanuka

Match 5: Vipers SC 1-0 Proline FC

Proline FC Starting XI

Hassan Matovu

James Begisa

Ssaaka Mpiima

Yusuf Mukisa

Mustafa Mujjuzi

Sam Kintu

Ibrahim Wamannah

Noordin Bunjo

Alfred Leku

Rogers Mato

Hakim Kiwanuka

