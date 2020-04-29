Six other clans have registered (on-line) for the 2020 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

These include; Ngo, Omusu, Mpeewo, Mamba Kakoboza, Ekibe and Nkusu to bring the total number of teams already registered to 10.

Ffumbe, Nkima, Nkejje and Nsenene were the first clans to register for this tournament.

The registration procedure is now online after the local organizing committee opted for an on-line option procedure because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown.

Al Hajji Suleiman Magala, the Bika Football Committee chairman calls upon the team managers for the other clans to register as the situation for the Coronavirus pandemic is closely monitored.

“We have gone online to allow registration of the clans for this year’s Bika Bya Baganda football tournament as we await patiently for the Coronavirus storm to calm down. I call upon more team managers to register as we plan well early on time” Al Hajji Magala noted.

Already, four stadia including Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso, IUIU-Kabojja and Lubiri Play Ground were already confirmed to be used for this annual championship played since 1950.

Every year, the tournament opening and closing matches are graced by the Kabaka of Buganda His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Mbogo is the reigning champion.

All Bika Football Tournament Winners since 1950: