The wide spread new wave of re-greening sports facilities across the country is visible and pronounced in this Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown.

Virtually, many grounds have been given a face-lift during this break through grading, leveling, grass planting, sanitary facilities, improvement of the internal and external stadium fencing as well as the stands among others.

Kiryandongo Boma Play ground in the heart of Kiryandongo District is one of the countryside facing a massive re-greening and renovation drive.

Situated 225KM Northwards from the capital city, Kampala, Kiryandongo District is a fast growing footballing hub with regional entity Kiryandongo Town Council the major club.

Juma Kisembo, the chairperson of Kiryandongo Town Council Football Club disclosed to Kawowo Sports that the re-greening drive was steered by the team players and the general community.

“It has been the mobilization of the Kiryandongo Community and the players of Kiryandongo Town Council Football Club in the re-greening exercise of the playing surface” Kisembo notes.

According to Kisembo, the grass was secured from the neighboring schools with a tractor hired to till the ground.

“We have used at least Shs. 500,000 in the exercise so far. We shall look at the second phase of the project when the grass fully grows” Kisembo adds.

The re-greening drive is expected to take four months until it is completed to succession.

In the meantime the surface is re-greened, the alternative play-ground for Kiryandongo Town Council FC will be the Pandyadoli Secondary School play-ground in Bweyale.

The re-greening fever has caught across through the different parts of the country in Wakiso, Kampala, Tororo, Busia, Malaba and now Kiryandongo districts.

As a bare minimum, the local football governing body, Federation of Uganda Football Federations (FUFA) has set guidelines as regards the quality of playing fields.

Clubs in the top tier (Uganda Premier League), second division (FUFA Big League) and the FUFA Women Elite League have to have all green surfaced playing grounds.