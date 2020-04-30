Since his return to the dugout in 2015, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has signed over sixty (60) players while promoting several from the club’s junior side.

The outspoken gaffer has signed almost every player from a generation once labelled as the country’s golden generation but only a few haven’t disappointed.

From Robert Ssentongo, Vincent Kayizzi and Geoffrey Sserunkuma through Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Simon Sserunkuma, Mike Mutyaba, Isaac Muleme to Erisa Ssekisambu and Keziron Kizito, Mutebi has given almost everyone a chance.

He also tried to sign Steven Bengo only for the player to fail a medical test and later retire and it’s reported he wanted to give Dan Walusimbi a ‘second chance’.

“It’s a group of lads that promised so much and I believe they deserved a chance,” Mutebi speaks of the class he calls ‘unfinished business’.

However, the former Uganda Cranes coach feels enough is enough if an interview with the Daily Monitor is something to trust.

“I have given that generation a chance and it is perhaps time to also give that chance to the younger generation. Those who are around 18-22 years,” says Mutebi whose side is linked with young midfielders Bright Anukani and Pius Obuya as well as Mbarara City budding centre forward Brian Aheebwa.

“Yes we are looking at that generation of players who are still willing to learn and work and achieve.”

At his disposal at the moment is the generation of Julius Poloto, Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Kato, Sadat Anaku, Peter Magambo, Filbert Obenchan, Steven Sserwadda and Moses Aliro among others.

Former Vipers midfielder Ashraf Mugume alias Fadiga is also awaiting confirmation as a yellow lad since he was deemed surplus at Vipers despite impressing at Police where he spent last season on loan.

That could mean end of time for experienced midfielders Ibrahim Sadam Juma who has been spent most of his time at Lugogo in the sickbay, injury prone Jackson Nunda, Simon Sserunkuma and Muzamiru Mutyaba.

Nigerian striker John Odumwegu is another player expected to be shown exit at Lugogo while Mike Mutyaba’s future lies in his hands after yet another injury that could force him into his second retirement.

With reports that Keziron Kizito could be sent on loan, only Gift Ali Abubaker and Erisa Ssekisambu could remain at the club from the ‘unfinished business’ class.

