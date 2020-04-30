Since his return to the dugout in 2015, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has signed over sixty (60) players while promoting several from the club’s junior side.

KCCA Media Mike Mutebi and some of his signings at KCCA

The outspoken gaffer has signed almost every player from a generation once labelled as the country’s golden generation but only a few haven’t disappointed.

From Robert Ssentongo, Vincent Kayizzi and Geoffrey Sserunkuma through Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Simon Sserunkuma, Mike Mutyaba, Isaac Muleme to Erisa Ssekisambu and Keziron Kizito, Mutebi has given almost everyone a chance.

Simon Sserunkuma vies for the ball with Proline's Mustafa Mujjuzi

He also tried to sign Steven Bengo only for the player to fail a medical test and later retire and it’s reported he wanted to give Dan Walusimbi a ‘second chance’.

“It’s a group of lads that promised so much and I believe they deserved a chance,” Mutebi speaks of the class he calls ‘unfinished business’.

However, the former Uganda Cranes coach feels enough is enough if an interview with the Daily Monitor is something to trust.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“I have given that generation a chance and it is perhaps time to also give that chance to the younger generation. Those who are around 18-22 years,” says Mutebi whose side is linked with young midfielders Bright Anukani and Pius Obuya as well as Mbarara City budding centre forward Brian Aheebwa.

“Yes we are looking at that generation of players who are still willing to learn and work and achieve.”

At his disposal at the moment is the generation of Julius Poloto, Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Kato, Sadat Anaku, Peter Magambo, Filbert Obenchan, Steven Sserwadda and Moses Aliro among others.

Ashraf Mugume wheels off in celebration after scoring against Busoga United FC last season

Former Vipers midfielder Ashraf Mugume alias Fadiga is also awaiting confirmation as a yellow lad since he was deemed surplus at Vipers despite impressing at Police where he spent last season on loan.

That could mean end of time for experienced midfielders Ibrahim Sadam Juma who has been spent most of his time at Lugogo in the sickbay, injury prone Jackson Nunda, Simon Sserunkuma and Muzamiru Mutyaba.

Nigerian striker John Odumwegu during his unveiling at KCCA FC

Nigerian striker John Odumwegu is another player expected to be shown exit at Lugogo while Mike Mutyaba’s future lies in his hands after yet another injury that could force him into his second retirement.

With reports that Keziron Kizito could be sent on loan, only Gift Ali Abubaker and Erisa Ssekisambu could remain at the club from the ‘unfinished business’ class.

KCCA signings under Mike Mutebi since 2015 (Promoted Academy players not included)

  1. Herman Wasswa
  2. Shaban Kondo
  3. Dan Nsubuga
  4. Richard Ayiko
  5. Lawrence Kasadha
  6. Godfrey Ssembatya
  7. Ceaser Okhuti
  8. Douglas Kisembo
  9. Hassan Wasswa Dazo
  10. Isaac Sserunkuma
  11. Farouk Matovu
  12. Muhammad Shaban
  13. John Revita
  14. Simon Sserunkuma
  15. Erisa Ssekisambu
  16. Muwadda Mawejje
  17. Isaac Muleme
  18. Isaac Kirabira
  19. Ibrahim Sadam Juma
  20. Allan Kyambadde
  21. Robert Ssentongo
  22. Vincent Kayizzi
  23. Sulaiman Akinyemi
  24. Martin Mpuuga
  25. Patrick Kaddu
  26. Hassan Musana
  27. Geoffrey Sserunkuma
  28. Tom Ikaara
  29. Jamil Malyamungu
  30. Jackson Nunda
  31. Muzamiru Mutyaba
  32. Denis Okot Oola
  33. Charles Lukwago
  34. Gift Ali Abubaker
  35. Keziron Kizito
  36. John Odumwegu
  37. Brian Majwega
  38. Tito Okello
  39. Allan Kateregga
  40. Ronald Musana
  41. Nicholas Kasozi
  42. Bernard Muwanga
  43. Nelson Senkatuka
  44. Denis Rukundo
  45. Emmanuel Magembe
  46. Petit Wanok
  47. Farouk Kawooya
  48. Brian Ochwo
  49. Paul Musamali
  50. Allan Oryek
  51. Mike Mutyaba
  52. Kato Samuel
  53. Moses Aliro
  54. Sam Ssenyonjo
  55. Abubaker Mastiko
  56. Solomon Okwalinga

