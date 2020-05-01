The Uganda Rugby Union, in partnership with the current top-flight league sponsor, Nile Special Stout, has extended support to the most vulnerable players attached to local clubs across the country.

The support, which mainly comprised food relief was officially handed over to representatives from the clubs at Velocity Bar & Grill, Kyanja on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Uganda currently has 10 teams playing in the top-flight men’s league and 4 men’s regional championships with 15 teams in total. There are 3 women’s regional championships with a total of 8 teams.

Godwin Kayangwe, President URU, revealed that the support will be distributed by the respective clubs to the players within their ranks.

This support will be given to the players through their parent clubs. So it will be the respective clubs to distribute the kitty as per the varying needs of the players.

Godwin Kayangwe
Credit: Uganda Rugby Union

Kayangwe appreciated the clubs and the entire rugby fraternity in the country for following the guidelines stipulated by the government of the republic of Uganda during the lockdown period.

The Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League and all official rugby activity was postponed until further notice on March 19, 2020, a day after the government had announced 32-day suspension on all sports events and gatherings in the country.

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the suspension has since been extended as the country and global community works towards a solution for all.

At that point, the league was getting close to the conclusion of the season with 13 out of 18 matchdays completed. Additionally, the national men’s sevens were preparing for the Olympic Repechage tournament in Paris, France scheduled for the month of June.

Kayangwe further advised the players to maintain their fitness levels at their homes as there will be an overload of competitions when the lockdown is lifted globally. He added that the management of the national sevens team is working on a program to keep the players fit for the Repechage tournament once the new dates are communicated.

Ernest Akorebirungi

ernest@kawowo.com

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

