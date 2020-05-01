The Uganda Rugby Union, in partnership with the current top-flight league sponsor, Nile Special Stout, has extended support to the most vulnerable players attached to local clubs across the country.

The support, which mainly comprised food relief was officially handed over to representatives from the clubs at Velocity Bar & Grill, Kyanja on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Uganda currently has 10 teams playing in the top-flight men’s league and 4 men’s regional championships with 15 teams in total. There are 3 women’s regional championships with a total of 8 teams.

Godwin Kayangwe, President URU, revealed that the support will be distributed by the respective clubs to the players within their ranks.