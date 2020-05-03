Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has revealed that they expect budget cuts with regard to Government support towards the Olympic games.

Joshua Cheptegei – Doha 2019 IAAF World Championships

Even though its leadership remains hopeful as they brave the COVID-19 pandemic, UOC might require “additional funding” to support athletes.

According to secretary general Donald Rukare who spoke to insidethegames, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy might cripple the ability of UOC’s “corporate partners.. as most struggle to reboot post COVID-19.”

“The UOC is exploring with the National Council of Sports providing support to the athletes and coaches,” Rukare said.

“We have also encouraged member national federations that can, to support the athletes and coaches.

Stella Chesang of Uganda leading the pack during the Women’s 5000m Round 1 – Heat 2 on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“In addition several individuals within our sports family have stepped up and provided personal financial and non-financial support to various athletes and coaches.”

In the financial quarter of 2018/19 (July to September), UOC received 88M UGX in support for the 3rd Africa Youth Games that took place in Algiers, Algeria. The country scooped three silver and two bronze medals.

As the 2021 Tokyo games draw closer, Rukare says the focus right now will be making sure the athletes who have already qualified for the events get ready.

“Our priority is to support our 17 athletes that have qualified for the Games in the areas of training and preparation.

Musa Shadir Bwogi raises the Ugandan flag in celebration after qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

“We shall continue to support those on the Olympic Solidarity Tokyo 2020 scholarships.

“In addition we together with the National Council of Sports shall support those trying to qualify for the games in 2021.”

The 2020 Summer Olympics were originally scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020, but got postponed to 23 July to 8 August 2021, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.