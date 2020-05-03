Bululi Ssaza football team head coach Noah Mugerwa has named the full back-room staff that he will work with in the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

Mugerwa named Peter Ssibo as the assistant coach and Luutu will be the fitness coach.

Lubega Nsibuka is the goalkeeping coach while the team scout is Ssentongo Gonzaga.

Bululi won the Masaza Cup once, in 2011, after edging rivals Bulemeezi 1-0 in the final played before a fully packed crowd at Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

This tournament is played by all the 18 counties (Masaza) of Buganda Kingdom.

Since it was revamped in 2004, there have been a lot of interest from all stakeholders; fans, players, administrators and sponsors.

Top flight (Uganda Premier League) and FUFA Big League clubs players as well as the national team players are prohibited from taking part in the tournament.

Bululi Ssaza Technical team:

Head coach: Noah Mugerwa

Noah Mugerwa Assistant coach : Peter Ssibo

: Peter Ssibo Fitness coach : Luutu

: Luutu Goalkeeping coach : Lubega Nsibuka

: Lubega Nsibuka Team scout: Ssentongo Gonzaga

