Viane Sekajugo has given Wakiso Giants hope that he could return before closure of the season.

The diminutive attacker suffered a bad injury in the 2-1 league win over Maroons on February 18 and was later declared to be out for at least three months.

He also lost his place on the national team that was preparing for CHAN 2020 before it was suspended.

But with football in the country suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and government’s directive to suspend all sporting events, Sekajugo believes he could be fit by the time football could return.

“The lockdown is a blessing in disguise in regards to my recovery process,” he told the club website. “It’s frustrating being out but am getting better and hopefully, could be available for some games before season ends,” he added.

The former Onduparaka and Masaka LC forward has been arguably Wakiso Giants’ most important player so far scoring eleven goals in all competition.