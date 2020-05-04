A day after the Kenya Premier League opposed Nick Mwendwa and the Federation of Kenya Football decision to cancel the league; former Harambee Stars captain Denis Oliech has also joined the bandwagon.

FKF declared current log leaders Gor Mahia champions with the league suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept all sport on halt with some European and African leagues already cancelled as well.

But the decision hasn’t gone well with many stakeholders including KPL who told clubs that until May 15 when a 21-day curfew in Kenya comes to end, no decision has been taken.

Oliech who featured for K’Ogalo in his last days of the glittering career says Mwendwa went political and shouldn’t have overtaken the KPL.

“The future of KPL will be very bleak if those in office decide to turn the league into a political tool. Mwendwa’s action is aimed at seeking popularity while he knows very well the federation has not come out to help players who are struggling financially during this time of coronavirus pandemic,” said Oliech as quoted by Daily Nation.

“According to me Tusker would have bagged the title if mid-season table were to be used though they had played 16 matches while Gor Mahia had played 13. The matches Gor Mahia had in hand were played when the second leg had started and that’s why it’s difficult to decide when the season was midway,” observed Oliech who won the title with Gor last season.

“African countries are yet to take a position on whether to cancel their leagues or not. I laud KPL because they were still waiting to see how other major and popular leagues are determined and Fifa’s position on the matter,” he added.

Gor Mahia’s rivals AFC Leopards leads a cast of clubs to have opposed FKF decision and they have the backing of arguably the most respected footballer in Kenya’s history.

“The league was scheduled to end on May 24 and if it’s impossible for the matches to resume, it should be cancelled. It’s unfair to relegate Chemelil who stood a chance of avoiding the axe.”

The Kenya Premier League was deferred indefinitely in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has seen over 45 deaths in the country.