Africa’s Rugby governing body – Rugby Africa – has announced plans to develop a return-to-play strategy after consultation with member federations and World Rugby.

Desire Ayera

The purpose of the strategy is facilitate the return to normal after several African governments began to ease Coronavirus lock-downs in their respective countries.

Khaled Babbou, Rugby Africa president, revealed how they have been in constant talks with the 54 rugby unions across the continent, as they weigh in on supporting regional initiatives for cross-border matches.

“The continuous contact and information exchange with the affiliate countries and regions as well as World Rugby has been constructive. Though the full program of competitions will not be delivered as planned before the end of the year 2020, we are considering several approaches including a return-to-play strategy,” Babbou told Xinhua.

“We are looking at supporting of regional initiatives for cross-border matches and tournaments if the delivery of continental competitions is impossible,” he added.

Rugby Africa is also discussing with several stakeholders, when resumption of tournaments will be appropriate.

Santos Senteza

“Rugby Africa is committed to support the fight against the COVID-19. The safety and welfare of our players and fans is at the heart of our concern. It is these criteria we are looking at for the return-to-play strategy,” he added.

Event’s whose occurrence is in doubt

Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) – Originally scheduled to occur between 30 May 2020 to 1 August 2020.

Pool Round RAC 2020: Group A: Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar | Group B: Kenya, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire | Group C: Uganda, Algeria, Senegal | Group D: Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Ghana

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup is a XV-a-side – 30 May 2020 to 4 July 2020. Participating nations; Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa and Uganda.

According to Rugby Africa, “all tournaments were put on hold until further notice” due to the Coronavirus pandemic.