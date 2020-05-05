

Joseph Nestroy Kizito has named his best SC Villa XI comprised of players whom he played alongside during his four year career at the club.

Watson is one of the members in Kizito best SC VILLA XI Credit: FUFA Media

Regarded as one of the greatest left backs the country has produced, Kizito won four consecutive league titles, two Uganda Cups and the Cecafa Kagame Cup while at Villa Park before he moved to Serbia.

Speaking on Kawowo Sports, Nesta as fondly known was tasked with picking a line up made of his best teammates over the years which proved to be a difficult task.

During that period, Kizito played with many good players but not all could fit into his best XI, such is the nature of 11-a-side football.

His choice of goalkeeper was unsurprisingly Posnet Omwony. The former Police goalkeeper was vital in Jogoos title wins during the period although he had competition from Hannington Kalyesubula and the young emerging Denis Onyango.

In defence, he chose Sierra Leone import James Kayimba at right back getting a nod ahead of Phillip Obwiny while he goes for Timothy Batabaire and Robert Tumusime in central defence.

Kizito picks himself ahead of Abubaker Tabula at left back pushing Tabula up front as the left sided attacking midfielder with Phillip Ssozi getting a nod ahead of the highly rated Joseph Kabagambe on the right wing.

“Kabagambe was very a good winger but Ssozi brought something different to the team and played more games with him,” says Kizito.

Kizito elected to set his team up in a 4-4-2 system and selects his former captain Edgar Watson as the defensive midfielder with Hakim Magumba as his central midfield partner.

“Unfortunately, there is no place for Dan Mubiru who I highly rated for his hard work but it can only Watson, the leaders of the team,” says Kizito.

Despite playing just one full season with him, Kizito goes for Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa to lead the line with ex-Kenyan international Maurice Sunguti as his striking partner.

Nestroy Kizito SC Villa XI

Posnet Omwony, James Kayimba, Nestroy Kizito, Timothy Batabaire, Robert Tumusiime, Edgar Watson, Hakim Magumba, Phillip Ssozi, Andrew Mukasa, Maurice Sunguti and Abubaker Tabula.

Coach: Mulitin Sredojevic Micho