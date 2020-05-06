As countries continue to ease lockdowns all over the world, several sports events will still have to be delayed a little longer from happening.

TV Football coverage

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several to either be cancelled, postponed or held behind closed doors.

However, there are those you can still watch on TV on DSTV throughout this whole week. Here are some of them;

EVENTS (All times EAT)

Wed 06 May

FOOTBALL – Recap FA CUP 2018/19 on Supersport 7 (SS7) – All day starting at 9:00AM

Thu 07 May

FOOTBALL – Recap Champions League 2018/19 on Supersport 7 (SS7) – All day starting at 9:00AM

Liverpool FC wins 2018-19 Champions League

Fri 08 May

FOOTBALL – Recap LaLiga 2018/19 on Supersport 7 (SS7) – All day starting at 9:00AM

Sat 09 May

FOOTBALL – Recap Premier League 2018/19 on Supersport 7 (SS7) – All day starting at 7:00AM

Sun 10 May

FOOTBALL – Recap UEFA Super cup 2013-2019 on Supersport 7 (SS7) – All day starting at 7:00AM

ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP (UFC 249) – Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje, Right-facing fist Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz, Right-facing fist Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Right-facing fist Anthony Pettis vs Donald Cerrone on Supersport 1 (SS1) – Starts at 3.00AM (LIVE)

UFC action

Mon 11 May

WWE – WWE Money in the Bank on Supersport 4 (SS4) – 2:00AM (LIVE)