MTN Customers have contributed Shs. 21.9M to Red Cross in a bid to fight Coronavirus that has ravaged the world at large.

RedCross’ Josephine Okwera (2L) and her team, Received the cheque from MTN’s Rhona Arinaitwe (2R)

Ugandans responded to the call through a MoMoPay Merchant code that MTN launched in

April.

The merchant code 1653*191919# helped MTN customers who were in position to make donations of any amount toward the efforts to combat covid19.

Speaking after receiving the money from MTN Uganda on behalf of Red Cross, Dr. Josephine

Okwera, the Director Health and Social Services at URCS was elated that Ugandans had responded positively to the call.

“We would really like to thank the community for responding to our call. This money will go a long way in making the lives of some people easier during this hard time. But as you are all aware, the lockdown has been extended so we call upon more Ugandans to come on board so we can rescue those that are worst hit due to the lockdown,” Okwera said.

This morning @mtnug with a representative from the #Community (one of the Public donors) Mr. Anthony Mayanja Kakuba handed over the collected funds to us. We are grateful to the public and to @mtnug for your support towards this cause. #COVIDー19response #StaySafeUG @MTNUgPRO pic.twitter.com/k6YzRiuLQ8 — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) May 6, 2020

MTN Uganda’s Senior Manager corporate affairs and Public Relations, Ms. Rhona Arinaitwe

reiterated the company’s commitment to stand together with Ugandans.

She committed that, “MTN Uganda will continue to look at ways of supporting our communities and government, to ensure that together, we do everything feasible to get through this difficult time.”

The money will be used to procure and provide essential food assistance to the most

vulnerable households whose livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown.

A Red cross Official Displays the Cheque of money donated by MTN customers to fight Covid19

Among those whose lives remain in a tricky situation are sportmen and sportswomen. All sports activities in Uganda have been in a state of limbo since 18th March, when they were banned due COVID-19.