MTN Customers have contributed Shs. 21.9M to Red Cross in a bid to fight Coronavirus that has ravaged the world at large.
Ugandans responded to the call through a MoMoPay Merchant code that MTN launched in
April.
The merchant code 1653*191919# helped MTN customers who were in position to make donations of any amount toward the efforts to combat covid19.
Speaking after receiving the money from MTN Uganda on behalf of Red Cross, Dr. Josephine
Okwera, the Director Health and Social Services at URCS was elated that Ugandans had responded positively to the call.
“We would really like to thank the community for responding to our call. This money will go a long way in making the lives of some people easier during this hard time. But as you are all aware, the lockdown has been extended so we call upon more Ugandans to come on board so we can rescue those that are worst hit due to the lockdown,” Okwera said.
MTN Uganda’s Senior Manager corporate affairs and Public Relations, Ms. Rhona Arinaitwe
reiterated the company’s commitment to stand together with Ugandans.
She committed that, “MTN Uganda will continue to look at ways of supporting our communities and government, to ensure that together, we do everything feasible to get through this difficult time.”
The money will be used to procure and provide essential food assistance to the most
vulnerable households whose livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown.
Among those whose lives remain in a tricky situation are sportmen and sportswomen. All sports activities in Uganda have been in a state of limbo since 18th March, when they were banned due COVID-19.