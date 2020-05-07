Vocal Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President Moses Muhangi known his direct and plain approach. He does not mince his words with criticism that has kept him in the limelight since he took over at the helm of UBF as boss.

From questioning of the “uneven and fair” finances apportioned to individual sports federations, Muhangi has lately castigated National Council of Sports (NCS) for harboring illegal associations that he tagged as “ghost”.

In a detailed missive released, Muhangi outlines that a fraction of sports federations are merely on paper (documentation) and totally absent in reality (no structures, do not cover enough leverage of the country and have no leagues or competitions).

“Over the years NCS has a responsibility to regulate all sports in Uganda by the Act of Parliament, however there has been a fallacy or a misunderstanding on how the process of recognition of these various sports disciplines has been managed.” Muhangi raised.

Structures, national coverage, competitions:

Muhangi has also hinted on the key benchmarks deemed necessary for fully operational sports associations as functional structures, presence on the ground, coverage across the country, players, competitions and the like.

To him, many associations are missing out on such key pillars yet they have certificates from the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Moses Muhangi, President Uganda Boxing Federation with a submission during NCS’ interaction with sports federation leaders

“Ideally, a given sport must first exist, have functioning structures, be present on ground, have a certain percentage of the country’s geographical coverage, have participants, functional leagues or game, etc and on the basis of that such a sport could get a recognition certificate from NCS. That sport then goes on to function business as usual and in the event that there is need for that Federation to come up with a select team that can represent Uganda in international games , then NCS would hence come in to support that team to the scheduled games” he queries boldly.

“After the games are done, irrespective of the outcome then that sports leadership can then ask government to further support it financially to further develop the sport or to support its other development programs. That is how Federations should relate with NCS but someone sitting on a computer and writes a few documents here and there , then submits to NCS for recognition and immediately after the sports federation gets a recognition. After that recognition the one starts saying government is not supporting us to develop our sports , or government should do this or do that is a huge fallacy when that sport is thin or non-existent on ground. It also comes out as if there is a scheme for people to register briefcase Federation to target government funds.” He adds.

Visibility:

The boxing president further questioned on the visibility of the associations, many of which do not have offices, have no competitions and do not have grassroot structures as in schools or academies.

“On the lists of the federations currently registered or recognized by NCS, there are Federations that have no address, no games , no presence, not visible on ground , not in schools, etc. Maybe they existed in the past or they were never existent, save for their listings on paper. When you masquerade into a music concert and they find you without an entrance tag they will kick you out. So it is important that NCS does immediate stock taking, head count, physical roll call of all these federations before some things are done or debates embarked on” he concludes.

Bernerd Ogwel handing over the flag to She Cranes captain Peace Proscovia

NCS reacts:

National Council of Sports General Secretary Dr. Patrick Bernard Ogwel has retaliated Muhangi’s attack.

“Let him (Muhangi) define these ghost federations. What does the word ghost mean? As NCS, we verify and make follow ups before issuing operational licences and certificates to all the sports federations. There stringent measures undertake and strict monitoring of all the sports federations’ operations.” Dr Ogwel shot back.

Currently, there are 51 sports federations in the country at the moment.

ALSO READ:

The emergence of Uganda Dancesport Federation

NCS rewards top performing sports federations