Unknown gunmen killed the former Somalia national football team goalkeeper Abdiweli “Gaatamoow” Olad Kanyare.

Nick-named Gaatamoow, Abdiweli was gunned down inside a mosque in the town of Afgoye, just 30 kilometers south of the capital city Mogadishu on the night of Thursday, 7th May 2020.

“It is with sadness to announce that former Ocean Stars goalkeeper and current goalkeeping coach for the national youth team, Abdiwali Olad who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the town of Afgoye just 30 kilometers south of the Capital Mogadishu. May Allah have mercy upon him” Muhammed Moha told Kawowo Sports.

Abdiweli “Gaatamoow” Olad Kanyare

By the time of his demise, Abdiweli was the current goalkeeping coach for Mogadishu City Club and the Somalia national youth team.

He has also been part of the Somalia Federation coaching instructors.

Abdiweli previously served as the goalkeeper for Banaadir Sports Club.

He was laid to rest on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Insurgencies in Somalia have been so common for the previous dead with scores of people killed during ethic wars.