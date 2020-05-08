Confederation of African Football (CAF) Acting Secretary General, Abdelmounaïm Bah has refused to rule out the possibility of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) postponement.

Algeria wins 2019 AFCON

Bah – who was weighing in on the possibility of tournament happening – says there are chances the showpiece could be pushed if the coronavirus pandemic continues to impede football activity on the continent.

This follows CAF’s decision of extending the 2022 World Cup qualifiers to make room for the 2021 African Nations Cup qualifiers.

“No decision has been taken yet concerning the Nations Cup adjournment,” Bah told Al-Ahram Al-Riyadi in an interview.

“But a decision is still possible. We discussed the matter with Cameroon.”

The 2021 edition is scheduled to start on 9 January in Cameroon, but its fate remains unclear as countries continue to grapple with COVID-19.

Sadio Mane, Farouk Miya and Emmanuel Okwi

A total of 24 teams will make the final tournament, including Cameroon who qualified automatically as hosts. Uganda is currently top of Group B of the qualifiers with four points.

Burkina Faso is second with four points as well but less by one on goal difference. Malawi and South Sudan are third and fourth respectively.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all qualifier matches of matchdays 3 and 4 scheduled for March 2020 were postponed until further notice.