As Uganda remains in a lockdown state because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, several families especially those in the underprivileged cluster have struggled to bring food to the table.

The sporting sphere has been struck hardest with no action held on the field of play since 17th March 2020 when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced the lockdown.

Lacrosse sport was one of those games affected as many of the players come from impoverished backgrounds.

It is upon this background therefore that the Uganda Lacrosse Foundation in conjunction with the Silverbacks Juniors Lacrosse Academy came up with a food relief strategy.

The donation has 400 kilograms of Maize flour and 400kgs of beans (each in packs of 10 kilograms).

The recipients were 35 kids families and 5 coaching staff.

Isaac Kirinya hands over the food to the some of the families

Majority of the families for the young lacrosse players are centered around Nakawa, Acholi Quarters and Kiswa slum areas.

This was an initiative of the Foundation and Silverbacks Directors at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) based academy in Nakawa.

“The donation of food process progressed well. We managed to reach out to 35 families of the young players as well as 5 members of the coaching staff. The donated items included maize flour and beans. This is a trying moment because of the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully, the situation normalizes soon. I thank the Nakawa RCC (Mr Enock Buroora) for the quickening the process of this food distribution.” Hilary Kimbugwe, the Uganda Lacrosse Foundation logistics manager disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The children and their parents show off the donated food (maize flour and beans)

The food was driven to the individual families of the beneficiaries thanks to members of the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) who were given permission to distribute this food by the Nakawa RCC.

In Uganda, there are 10 Lacrosse clubs that exist in Uganda duly registered under the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA).

There are a number of schools that play the game and the girls teams include Nabisunsa, Mount St Mary’s Namagunga, Forest Hills (Lugazi), St Joseph Nsambya Girls, Cannan High, Kawanda SS, Grace Villa (Kabale).

For the boys; there is Kiswa Primary School, Silver Backs MUBS Academy, Jinja and YMCA.

The food hand over

Lacrosse Clubs in Uganda:

Male Clubs: Panthers, Makerere University Business School (MUBS), YMCA, Nile Crocs (Prisons side), Jinja