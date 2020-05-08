The World’s Rugby governing body – World Rugby – has launched a virtual High Performance Academy as part of its initiatives to promote best practice and optimal position during the Coronavirus pandemic.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont

The Academy is about building capability and connecting communities in High Performance through on-going education.

Traditionally, the High Performance Academy has been active in six different streams, however, the organizers will be going out and bringing in seven streams of education over six months.

According to a statement released by World Rugby, “the key objective of the academy is to ensure that the positive momentum in technical upskilling achieved in the emerging high performance unions over the last Rugby World Cup cycle, is maintained during this period of national team inactivity and that union high performance staff are ready to restart once competition campaigns resume.”

Re-elected World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont is confident the model will be vital for the future.

“As we navigate the unprecedented global challenge caused by the COVID-19 situation, we are using the lockdown environment as an opportunity to ensure that the sport is in optimal position when we restart by sharing knowledge, delivering courses and building further capacity through a series of ground-breaking webinars and workshops,” he said.

“This activity is creating engagement across the globe and will enable us to continue to roll out our leadership programme and activities even though we are unable to have any face-to-face contact. It is a model for the future and one that I am sure will be very successful in strengthening our sport.”