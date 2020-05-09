Situated in Kitenga Village in Masaka Municipality, 3 KM on Villa Maria road is a fast rising football school, Kitenga Rangers Soccer Academy.

The academy was started in 2014 by a passionate football enthusiast, James Zaake.

Kitenga Rangers Soccer Academy

Zaake confesses having started with 20 young players and just 2 balls in the age brackets of U-12, U-14 and U-15.

To-date, the academy has about 35 players and is growing further.

“Kitenga Rangers Soccer Academy had a humble beginning in the year 2014 with about 20 children. We have since grown in stature” Zaake noted.

Kitenga Rangers Soccer Academy Logo

All the academy players have been linked to the several schools to attain education courtesy of their football talent.

The primary age players are attached to Idn Masood Primary School in Bukomansimbi District whilst those in secondary school are at St Henry’s College, Kitovu.

Kitenga Soccer Academy in action at the Mighty Arena, Jinja

Zaake aspires to develop this academy further as he intends to be the best in the country and the East African region.

Kitenga Rangers players in a training session

Kitenga Rangers Soccer Academy coaches

“I am committed to follow the academy objectives so that we are the best in everything being executed. We want to be recognized as one of the best elite developmental soccer academies in Uganda and East Africa” Zaake states.

Zaake has trained one of the academy products; Ronald Kiyimba to handle fellow youngsters whenever need necessitates.

He appeals to the generous football loving people to help them with donations for the balls, uniforms and other equipment.

Masaka also has other outstanding academies as El Cambio, Alpha, Sharmlock and others.