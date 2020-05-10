Ugandan born defender Steven “Nesta” Mugisha is close to clinching the 2019/2020 Burundi Primus League trophy.

Mugisha is currently employed at table leaders Le Messager Ngozi Football Club.

With three games to the end of the current season, Le Messager Ngozi leads the 16 team table log with 55 points from 27 matches.

These are four points from second placed Musongati who have played a game less.

Steven Mugisha celebrates a goal at Le Messager Ngozi Football Club

Mugisha is teammate to another Uganda, Brian Allan Kizza, a defensive minded midfielder.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports from his base in Ngozi city, Mugisha is optimistic that they will triumph and win the championship.

“We are one solid team and focused towards winning the remaining three matches to the end of the season. We really need to win this season’s championship because everyone is committed from the players, coaches, management to the fans” Mugisha confessed.

In 25 matches, Le Messager Ngozi has won 15 matches, drawn 10 and lost twice.

Their two defeats came at the hands of LLB S4A and Kayanza United.

Mugisha (right) tackles during a league game

Their remaining three matches in the league will be against Burundi Sport Dynamic, Inter star and Olympic Star.

The match against Burundi Sport Dynamic will be at Ngozi’s fotress in Stade Urukundo and the other two shall be away.

Before the forced break of the Coronavirus pandemic, Burundi was completing the President’s cup where Mugisha’s club was shockingly eliminated 2-1 by a second division outfit, Unite De Muyinga.

Mugisha reflects on that bitter loss from which they learnt lots of lessons.

“Of course It was a bitter loss to get eliminated by a second division club from the President’s Cup. We quickly picked up the positives from the match and moved on” Mugisha recounts.

Mugisha has previously played at Police in the Uganda Premier League having earlier played at Naguru Young Soccer Academy, Nkumba University and Entebbe Football Club.

Like many footballers world over, Mugisha’s ultimate dream is to play for the Uganda Cranes.