Last year, former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson lodged a case against the Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) for unfair dismissal and was awarded Ksh 55 million (Ugx. 187 million) in unpaid salaries and damages.

However, he is yet to receive any payment and has put the FA on alert to pay him or he goes back to court.

The Scot, also former Uganda Cranes coach was unfairly dismissed in 2016 and replaced by Stanley Okumbi.

“I have not heard from the federation since I left and even after I won my payment dispute case against them,” the 58-year old Scot told Nation Sport.

“I wish for a speedy solution to this matter and that is why it would be ideal for the federation to pay me now that they have some money,” he continued.

“I need FKF to pay me so I can pay back people I’m indebted to. I haven’t worked since I was replaced. Medication in Kenya is very expensive.”

Meanwhile, Williamson has written off the Ksh 1 million (Ugx 34 million) debt owed by Gor Mahia out of his love for the club. He managed the club before taking over Harambee Stars and helped them win their first league title in 18 years.

“I love Gor Mahia so much but from what I see on the papers, the club has bigger (financial) problems. The chairman (Ambrose Rachier) is a good man who always tried to pay me on time. I respect him and will not pursue that cash,” said Williamson

Williamson managed Kenya between 2014 and 2016 and still lives in Kenya with his family even after going through a cancer treatment that has seen him ailing since 2016.

The former Gor Mahia coach however believes if not settled, he will seek redress in courts in Kenya and believes he will get justice.

“I live in Kenya with my family. I have faith in the local courts and that is where I expect to get justice.”

This comes out after less than two weeks when FIFA instructed the FKF to pay another ex-Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche his arrears or risk being banned from the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) awarded Amrouche Ksh 109 million for unpaid arrears by the Kenya FA.