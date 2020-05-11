MTN Uganda through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the MTN Foundation has donated Shs. Ugx 41,000,000 million towards the Kasese floods victims.

MTN CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte (L) displays the contents of the relief kits that will be distributed to the flood victims in Kasese district

The money will be used to provide 100 start-up nonfood items/ relief kits to support some of the displaced families.

“As MTN Uganda, we stand with the people of Kasese who have suffered great loss in the

recent heavily destructive flash floods. We understand that this is such a trying time, especially since we are already battling the devastating effects of the Covid19 pandemic. We hope that this modest support we have rendered will offer them some comfort,” MTN Uganda’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wim Vanhelleputte said.

The money shall be used to procure 100 standard household non-food-item kits to reach out to

100 most vulnerable families comprising of children, youths, women and the elderly.

Each of the kits contains 2 cooking pots, 6 cups, 6 plates, 1 knife, 1 ladle, 2 jerry cans, 3 blankets, 3 mosquito nets, 3 bars of soap and 1 tarpaulin for shelter.

Over 24,760 households with approximately 173,320 people were affected by the flash floods. The floods happened after River Nyamwamba burst its banks, following the heavy rains that hit the Rwenzori Mountain ranges.