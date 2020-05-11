It could take longer than expected for the sports sector to return to normalcy if President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s words are something to go by.

In an interview with NBS TV, Museveni described sport as a leisure economy which can wait until the CoVID-19 pandemic is under control.

“Sports can wait,” said Museveni. “For instance, I am also a sportsman and used to play football,” he went on.

“I last played football in 1966 but when things were not going well in our country, I joined the struggle and I forgot about football. I also played cricket but I let it go.”

The statement comes at a time when sport is on standstill after Uganda went into a lock-down with a curfew instituted as one of the ways to fight the global pandemic.

The Uganda Premier League is one of the affected sectors with its return date unknown alongside the Uganda Cup.