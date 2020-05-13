The football season in Cameroon has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic with PWD Bamenda declared champions of the top tier although the league still had six rounds to get complete.

Football in the West African nation was suspended in mid-March just like many countries all over the world and they become the eighth country on the continent to cancel the season.

Niger, Angola, DR Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Angola, Kenya and Guinea are the other countries to bring their season to a halt.

However, the Fecafoot, Cameroon’s FA has confirmed that there will be no relegation but two top sides from the second tier will be promoted and thus expand the top division to twenty teams.

In the same breath, Louves MINPROFF have been declared as the women’s league champions.

Cameroon were due to host the 2020 Africa Nations Championship which has since been postponed and they are official hosts for Afcon 2021.