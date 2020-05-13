MTN Uganda and its partner, Salaam Foundation donated food packages to the Luzira Maximum Prisons inmates yesterday.

MTN’s Ismail Hamwada (R) makes his remarks before handing over the food items to SP Jackson Kwihangwana (L) and Sheikh Muhammed Mulajje

The move was part of a Ramadhan drive that has seen the telecom giant give out food to various vulnerable Muslim communities in Kampala and neighboring areas.

Ismail Hamwada MTN’s Manager, Workforce planning said that it is only proper that people

fasting have proper Iftar.

“It is the second time we are donating to Luzira prison during Ramadan. This is MTN’s way of

celebrating with the Muslim faithfuls as they observe the holy month of fasting. We recently

delivered similar consignment to Uganda police because of the good relationship with the

security organs in the country,” Hamwada said.

Sheikh Muhammad Mulajje, the Cheif Imaam at the Luzira prisons mosque thanked MTN for

the donation and prayed a blessing over the company for remembering the inmates.

The team also delivered food packages to vulnerable Muslim communities in Entebbe at

Abayita Ababiri and Lubugumu in Ndejje and will deliver similar packages in Nalumunye on Thursday before doing the same at Mukono Main Mosque and Nakifuma, Friday.