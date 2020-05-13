MTN Uganda has zero rated a number of Universities online learning platforms allowing students and lecturers free access to study at home during this period of the COVID 19 lockdown.

MTN Uganda

No data charges will apply to these educational websites as students and lecturers will be able to utilise them to continue with learning and teaching from home.

According to the statement released; “the gesture is part of the initiatives that MTN Uganda has put in place during the lockdown to make the lives of her communities a bit easier.”

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has since lauded telecommunications giant for the incentive.

“Our negotiations with MTN Uganda yielded a lot of fruit as the telecom company has accepted to zero rate six of our online learning platforms. We applaud them for this. I now urge our students and lectures to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

List of websites

Makerere University

muele.mak.ac.ug 196.43.133.73

admissions.mak.ac.ug 154.72.194.148

aims.mak.ac.ug 154.72.194.149

student.mak.ac.ug 154.72.194.150

payments.mak.ac.ug 137.63.246.6

webconf.mak.ac.ug 196.43.185.46

Uganda Christian University

https://moodle.ucu.ac.ug/

https://alpha.ucu.ac.ug/

https://elearning.ucu.ac.ug/



Uganda Martyrs University

https://elearning.umu.ac.ug/



International University of East Africa

https://elearning.iuea.ac.ug/

Gulu University https://elearning.gu.ac.ug/

Mbarara university https://smartlearning.must.edu.eg/

Kyambogo university https://kelms.kyu.ac.ug/