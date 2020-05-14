As the nationwide lockdown in Uganda continues because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, football players and officials remain grounded at their respective homes.

Given that back ground, a gallant Sports Club Villa fan, Farouq Meywa has come out openly to offer food relief to the players and members of the technical team.

At least 30 players and 10 officials received food items that included maize flour, rice, wheat flour, cooking oil and others.

“The food items donated to the Sports Club Villa players and officials is to help them in such trying times of humanity. I pray that we maintain the strict adherence to the ministry of health guidelines of social distancing as we fight this disease” Meywa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Meanwhile, Meywa tasked the all the players to remain calm during this period and promised to settle some salary arrears.

“I urge you to remain calm during the Coronavirus pandemic. I am aware there are some pending salary arrears. I promise that I will liaise with authorities to help where possible” he appealed to the players.

Meywa’s assistance to the SC Villa players and officials comes at a time when Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) offered food relief to all players in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and the Women Elite League.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa recieves the donated food items at S & S Enteprizes in Entebbe

One of the beneficiaries, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa was delighted by the donation.

“I am humbled for the food items given to me. They will definitely help in this period of the lockdown” Wasswa, a midfielder remarked.

Wasswa’s training routine during the lockdown includes work-outs in the morning with lots of aerobics and stretching drills.

By the time of the forced league break, Sports Club Villa was in third place with 46 points from 25 matches.

The Jogoos are 8 points away from the table leaders Vipers with five matches left to play.

By and large, Sports Club Villa remains a loft with the most Uganda Premier League titles (16) won.