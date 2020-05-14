Having a brother is a very good thing but having one you share the same interests and hobbies more so sport is even excellent. Occasionally, sport can really be a family business, with dynasties, twins and siblings popping up across a particular sport.

Football is the world’s biggest sport and lots of families have produced siblings that take the game to the next level. For a young brother, having your elder that plays football is very advantageous since it can often spur you on and reach heights that your peers can only dream of.

Although it is something we rarely pay keen interest to, there have been a lot of brothers in world football who have come to play at the world’s biggest stage, together, and at other times, against each other.

There are even some of these brothers that perform together almost throughout their football careers while on a few occasions, others even choose to play for different national teams.

These are some of Uganda’s most famous football stars that plied or are still plying their trades in Uganda’s top tier.

Take a look at them below:

David Obua (SC Villa, Express, Kaizer Chiefs, Hearts) and Eric Obua (Vipers, SC Villa, KCCA)

David Obua



The Obua name is very famous in Ugandan football, but it is well connected to David Obua. What most people are not aware of is the fact that there is a younger version of him that also played football, albeit on a lower level.

Eric Obua didn’t play at the highest level despite his late dad, Denis Obua [the former FUFA president] once dubbing him as more talented than David.

He featured for Vipers (then Bunamwaya), KCCA and SC Villa but has since unceremoniously retired from the game.

Manfred Kizito (SC Villa, APR) and Joseph Nestroy Kizito (SC Villa, Vojvodina, Partizan Belgrade and Lweza)

The Kizito brothers.

These two brothers played for two different national sides – Nestroy played for Uganda, while Manfred decided to play for Rwanda. The two brothers made their name at SC Villa before Nestroy moved to Serbia where he played for Vojvodina and later Partizan Belgrade while Manfred went to Rwanda where he featured for APR.

Nestroy was the more successful one in his football career winning lots of trophies and the two have since retired.

Emmanuel Okwi (SC Villa, Simba Yanga, Alexandria Ittihad) Francis Olaki (Soana, KCCA) and Martin Opoloti (SC Villa)

Another family that you must have been waiting to see on the list – Okwi, Olaki and Opoloti.

Okwi, the eldest has had a more varied career and counts SC Villa, Simba, Yanga, Etoile Du Sahel and Alexandria Ittihad among teams he has played for.

Olaki meanwhile has played for Soana and KCCA in Uganda and Opoloti featured for SC Villa.

Ibrahim Sekagya (KCCA, Arsenal De Sarandi, Red Bull Salzburg), Hakim Kavuma and Sula Sebbuza (Simba, Bright Stars)

Sekagya is the most famous of these brothers and has gone on to skipper the Uganda national team.

Ibrahim Ssekagya during his playing days at Red Bulls. His expertise and experience will be key for Uganda Cranes players against Egypt Credit: Red Bulls Media

His young brother Sebuuza has also taken leadership traits and is captain at Bright Stars.

Alex Isabirye (URA, SC Villa, Express) Frank Lukomwa (Tobacco) and Steven Bogere (Millers, Blue Bats, SC Villa)

Another one that many could have been craving to find on this list.

The older brother, Bogere, was the more successful brother being part of that dominant SC Villa side in the early 90s and many describe him as one of the most technically gifted midfielders Uganda has ever produced.

Isabirye on the other hand also won at SC Villa and played for Express FC.

Their other brother Frank Lukomwa played for defunct Tobacco FC.

Paul Hasule (SC Villa) and Geoffrey Higenyi (SC Villa)

When talking about legendary football brothers in the country, what other names pop up than these two?





Well, these two brothers were members of that SC Villa side that nearly conquered Africa playing in successive continental finals in the early 90s.

Hasule went on to coach and won lots of trophies for a side he captained – SC Villa and also coached the Uganda Cranes.

Moses Ndaula (Coffee, Express) Sula Kato (Masaka Union, SC Villa), Meddie Lubega and Abbas Mulindwa

Talk about two brothers who went on to become great players for their different clubs and the names Sula Kato and Moses Ndaula pop up.

Kato, corner specialist as nicknamed, starred for Masaka Union before he was spotted by SC Villa where he left a mark while his elder brother, Ndaula featured for rivals Express FC.

The two came up against each other on a number of occasions and had other siblings Abbas Mulindwa and Meddie Lubega who also played football at a high level.

Ayub Kisaliita (Vipers, Express, SC Villa Wakiso Giants, Habib Kavuma (Vipers, KCCA, SC Villa) and Sadat Sekajja

The two brothers have featured for almost all the big clubs in the country.

Kisaliita and Kavuma are the most famous among football fans having featured for giants SC Villa, KCCA and Vipers but their young brother Sadat Sekajja is highly rated and currently in Europe.

Sulaiman Tenywa (KCCA, Express), Mubarak Tenywa (KCCA) and Muhammad Segonga (Nsambya)

Other footballing siblings that can’t miss on the list – Mubarak and Sulaiman Tenywa as well as ex-Fifa referee Muhammad Segonga.

Sulaiman was the more successful featuring for the national team on several occasions.

Segonga, who later turned out to become an international referee also featured for Nsambya.

Brian Nkuubi (Kira Young, Vipers) and Arnold Serunjogi (Proline)

The two play as central midfielders with Nkuubi making a name at Vipers and his young brother Sserunjogi at Proline.

Nkuubi is the more famous of the two but has come up against brother on quite a number of occasions.

Noordin Jjuuko (Police), Muzamiru Jjuuko (KB Lions, Vipers) and Murushid Jjuuko (Vipers, SC VU, Simba and Wydad)

This is a footballing family that hails from Entebbe. Noordin Jjuuko made his name at Police, Muzamiru played for KB Lions and Vipers while Murushid is the most famous.

He (Murushid) is currently a national team player and has played for Vipers, SC VU, and Simba in Tanzania and has most recently been at Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

Joseph Ochaya (KCCA, Asante Kotoko, TP Mazembe) and Fred Okot (URA, Vipers)

Joseph Ochaya.



Another set of brothers who are still active although Ochaya is the more successful of the two.

The similarity between the two is that they are fullbacks but what differentiates them is that Ochaya plays at left while Okot plays at right.

Other football brothers

Dan Lutalo (Coffee) and Fred Kiyingi Musisi (UCB, Nile, KCCA)

Yasin Mugume (KCCA, The Saints, Police, Wakiso Giants) and Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Mugume (Vipers, Police)

Ronald Muganga (SC Villa, Vipers) and Francis Jjemba (Express FC)

Chris Kasasa (Express, SC Villa) and Peter Senfuma Luwandagga (City Cubs, Coffee)

Adam Semugabi (SC Villa) and Rajab Sekalye (SCOUL)

Paul Nkata (SC Villa, Express), Benon Masembe (BOU) and George Sendagala (Nsambya then coached BOU and Nsambya)

David Lumansi (City Cubs, KCCA, Military Police) and Edward Nakibinge (Coffee)

Enock Kyembe (Nsambya, SC Villa) and James Katajwa (Ggaba United, Victors)

Edward Nansamba (SC Villa) and Godfrey Gaba (Ggaba United)

Richard Mugalu (Coffee), Raphael Mugalu (bell) and Geoffrey Mbogo (KCCA)

Owen Kasule (Vipers, KCCA, Kyetume) and Jimmy Lule (Vipers, Bright Stars and Wakiso Giants)

Raymond Luganda (BOU, SC Villa), Jimmy Bukenya (BOU), Noah Bukenya (BOU), Eria Bukenya (Express) and Lwanga (BOU)

Charles Letti (Tobacco, KCCA and BN United) and Mike Letti (UCB, Coffee)

Tonny Odur (Vipers, KCCA, Express) and Francis Omara (Boroboro)

Fred Mugisha (coffee, KCCA), Alex Mugisha (Tobacco) and Francis Kusasira (Bell)

Jackson Mayanja (Police, KCCA, El Masry, Esperance) and John Billy Lukoda (SCOUL)

William Nkemba (SC Villa) and Ivan Kawooya (SC Villa)

Sunday Mukiibi (Mbale Heroes, Vipers Ebb Young, Masavu) and Abraham Ndugwa (Entebbe Young, Masavu and Vipers)