Tanzania giants Simba SC are not far from their South African counterparts Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, says club CEO Senzo Mazingiza Mbatha.

The South African was hired by the Msimbazi in a bid to improve the club and believes they are on a right truck.

“From a popularity and support point of view, Simba is a well-supported club in the region. In terms of infrastructure, Simba is not far off,” Mbatha tells KickOff.com.

“We have our own training site, MoSimba Arena, with both an artificial and natural pitch. Simba also has a training camp site, which is of a high level.

“Simba also has nine registered foreign players, which means we are competing well in the transfer market.”

However, the former Orlando Pirates official admits the club must pick a leaf from the South African most supported clubs in terms of monetary value.

“However, in terms of monetary value Simba can’t be compared to Pirates and Chiefs. Simba has a lot to learn from the two South African teams.”

Simba is currently the biggest teams in the East African region with consistent performances that see them feature in the Caf Confederation and Caf Champions League latter stages more than any other team.