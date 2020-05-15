The World’s Rugby governing body – World Rugby has postponed all international rugby matches scheduled for the 2020 July window due to Coronavirus restrictions that are still in place in most countries.

To avoid the spread of the disease, several countries on all continents of the world had set up lockdowns to control the movement of individuals who may be infected, and have not yet lifted the regulations since.

According to a statement released by World Rugby, in conjunction with member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and International Rugby Players, all games that been hoped to be played in the summer are now suspended.

“Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July,” read part of the statement.

“Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in full collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.”

In East Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda have all simply eased their lock down situations, with just a few essential workers able to move. A larger part of the populations are still being demanded to work from home. Sports activities – also categorized as public gathering are still prohibited.

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 300,000 mark Friday while the number of cases has eclipsed 4,000,000, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. Overall, the virus has spread to 187 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China in December.