Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango has talked up a couple of goals he seeks to achieve after the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Onyango whose club – Mamelodi Sundowns has been out of action due to the disease says he’s preparing to do a couple of new things as well as starting a journey of self-discovery.

“I think we should call this the new corona resolutions, trying to do something new, learn to do new stuff, understand how life moves when things like this happen, trying to know yourself because this coronavirus has brought new aspects,” he told KFM on D’Mighty Breakfast show.

He added; “I want to do things the right way and not to rush in the world we are in. Not to do things because you are living life.”

Onyango who is currently based in South Africa has been grounded as the country grapples with the outbreak.

The 2016 African-based African Player of the year however says the situation is calming down, with hope sports events will be allowed to happen soon.

“Life is getting back to normal but I think soon we will be moving into levels where new things are being opened and we hope sports will be opened as well.”

Denis Onyango

The Premier Soccer League in South Africa was indefinitely suspended exactly two months ago. Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were due to face off before the postponement.