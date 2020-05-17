Muzamiru Mutyaba could be the longest serving player at KCCA among the current squad but his time at the club appears ending soon.

The attacking midfielder whose current contract expires at the end of the season is on the wanted list of several clubs in East Africa, North Africa and Asia.

Previously, he has been linked with a move to Kenya’s sleeping giants AFC Leopards and Tanzania’s Azam but the list of suitors now includes Simba.

The Tanzanian reigning champions have reliably inquired about the availability of the midfielder who they believe can be a good replacement for Zambian Clautus Chama who could leave the club.

“Of course there are many interests including one from Simba but we shall weigh the options,” said a source close to Mutyaba. “For now, the concentration remains helping KCCA defend the league and also win the Uganda Cup,” added a source that preffered anonymity.

Mutyaba joined KCCA in 2015 from SC Victoria University and remains the only player at the club since the arrival of Mike Mutebi.

He has been an integral part of the club winning three league titles, two Uganda Cups, Cecafa Kagame Cup and several other trophies.

KCCA are also keen on renewing his contract and negotiations are reliably underway although it could be hard for the Ugandan club to match offers from the foreign interested clubs.