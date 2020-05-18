When City Oilers gained promotion to the National Basketball League in 2012, their number one target for the point guard position was Emmanuel Enabu.

Silver Rugambwa who was in charge of recruiting new players back in 2013 ahead of Oilers first season in the topflight league told Kawowo Sports the youngest of the Enabu brothers was a top target for the club.

“When we came into the league, our ideal point guard we wanted was Awel (Emmanuel Enabu) but we couldn’t get him. So We went for Moudy (Mohammed Yusuf),” Rugambwa told Kawowo Sports recently.

City Oilers pursuit of the flashy point guard suffered a blow when he relocated to Canada where he played for Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT).

Emmanuel Enabu (then at Power) goes past Ronnie Kasewu (Warriors) to the basket during a 2012 league game at YMCA Credit: John Batanudde

The seven-time National Basketball League champions were recently reported to be interested in signing the guard but team manager Grace Kwizera told Kawowo Sports, the club is not signing any other player this season.

“We wont be recruiting anyone anytime,” he said.

Oilers have brought in five new players including Kenyan internationals Michael Makiadi and Ariel Okall.