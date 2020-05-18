Having already contributed about Shs2B to the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda, telecom giant MTN Uganda has committed to further support the drive in a bid to enable Ugandans live a healthy life.

MTN’s Hamwada hands over the food stuff to Uganda prisons officials. On the Extreme right is Dinah Martha Akirapa who spoke on behalf of the Regional Prisons Commander

Uganda has not registered any deaths, with over 220 confirmed Covid19 cases and MTN Uganda is sticking to its value of togetherness to aid in the fight.

In statement released by the company, MTN Uganda reiterated its message of help; before outlining contributions made so far.

“MTN Uganda will continue to look at ways of supporting the government and communities, to fight Coronavirus Together,” read part of the statement.

MTN CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte (R) handing over three cars to the Prime Minister Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda (3L)

MTN Uganda’s contributions to the COVID-19 fight

MTN removed fees for sending any amount of money using MTN Mobile Money so as to enable its customers send money to ease cashless transactions during these difficult times, at no extra cost. To facilitate a free flow of information, MTN zero-rated the Ministry of health website to enable people get timely information without the need for data. As schools remained closed, the telecom also zero rated a number of educational websites to enable learning to continue while the school-going children are at home. Most recently, the company zero rated its university education websites, making it possible for university students in the seven major universities across the country to access their study material at ‘zero MBs”. As the country started registering cases of COVID19, MTN set up a fully equipped call center at the MTN Head offices to support the Ministry of health work force in terms of receiving calls from members of the public seeking referrals and those seeking general information about the deadly coronavirus. To support the movement of both logistics and members of the Covid19 Task Force as it spearheads the country’s fight against the pandemic, MTN recently donated three brand new Nissan Hard Body pick-ups to the Office of the Prime Minister. In a bid to promote hand washing and hygiene as one of the ways to prevent the spread of the fatal coronavirus, MTN provided another Shs.220million to National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to provide relief to the masses of people living in water stressed parts in and around Kampala. MTN also provided another Shs.294million to the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) for surveillance, screening, psychological support in the high risk areas and border points across the country. Additionally, the telecom provided a money collection point under its MoMoPay platform where MTN customers donated towards the URCS efforts in fighting the COVID19 pandemic. A total of 21.9 million was collected from MTN customers and was handed over to URCS.