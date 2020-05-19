Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi’s club Motherwell has finished third in the Scottish Premiership after the SPFL ended the season.

Bevis Mugabi in Motherwell colours [Photo: Motherwell FC]

The decision was taken at a board meeting on Monday after the 12 clubs agreed to end the campaign on an average points per game system to determine final placings.

Celtic were consequently confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth season in a row – and David Obua’s former club Hearts relegated.

Mugabi’s club Motherwell had played 30 games – the same number as winners Celtic and finished just one point ahead of Aberdeen with a goal difference of 3, one goal less than their rivals.

Final Scottish Premiership table

Football at all levels in Scotland has been suspended at least until at least 10 June due to the Coronavirus outbreak.