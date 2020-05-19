Ahead of the 2020 Masaza Cup, different teams continue to prepare behind the scenes in preparation for the kick-off whose date is not yet known because of the current lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gomba Ssaza, hitherto known as the Lions have signed a number of players to beef up the squad.

Richard Basangwa, a center forward-cum-winger is the latest player to join the bandwagon.

Richard Basangwa shows off the employment contract

“It is a big honour to play at Gomba Lions since they have won many trophies. My main target as well will be to win the title this year,” Basangwa noted.

Basangwa featured at St Mary’s SS Kitende as they won the 2019 Copa Coca Cola championship hosted in Jinja as well as the East African title.

He joins robust center forward Isaac Ogwang, crafty playmaker Titus Ssematimba and towering defender Ben Nambokho.

Gomba has won the most titles since the Masaza Cup restarted in 2004, 2007, 2014 and 2017.

Profile:

Full Names: Richard Basangwa

Birth Date: 17th December 2001

Strong foot: Left

Parents: Richard William Basangwa & Betty Basangwa

Residence: Seeta

Role model: Thierry Henry

Key weapons: Shooting, Dribbling & Pace