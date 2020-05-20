Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has cancelled the inaugural edition of the Women Super League as a result of the ongoing lockdown due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by FUFA President Moses Magogo while making his address in regard to a number of issues.

Magogo stated that the FUFA Executive Committee after thorough consultations and several meetings decided to make decisions on a number of areas including its competitions.

“As you are aware, the world is still faced with the challenge of the COVID-19 crisis and several activities have been put on hold. FUFA and its events have equally been affected and thus after several consultations, the FUFA Executive Committee has decided to forge a way forward.” He said.

It should be noted that the FUFA Women Super League was into its first season after changes that were introduced last year moving from the Women Elite League to Women Super League with the number of teams reduced from 16 to 8.

Magogo indicated that because the league had not been played to more than 50% as provided by the rules and regulations, it had to be cancelled with no winner and no relegation.

By the time the league was cancelled, a few teams had played up to 7 games of the total 18 that each was supposed to play.

In the same breath, FUFA has decided to end the FUFA Women Elite League which is the second division. But since most of the teams had played 50% of their games, the league table standings for the first round have been considered and thus Isra Soccer Academy and Makerere University from Victoria and Elizabeth group have been promoted.