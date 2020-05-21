Ugandan boxer Sharif ‘The Lion’ Bogere has turned to God to save humanity in the wake of Coronavirus.

Sharif Bogere (left) lost on points to Javier Fortuna 96-93 during a 10 rounds light weight bout. (Photo: Fight City)

The 31-year-old who has lost only twice and garnered 20 knockouts believes the almighty is the key to surviving this scourge that has claimed over 328K lives all over the world.

The star whose last fight (L) was in February against Dominican Republic’s Javier Fortuna says everyone should turn to God and pray for a change, irrespective of colour and status.

“This pandemic treating us as a one global family, be you reach or poor, whatever color you are. .. let’s pray for the human race,” he wrote on his social media page.

Bogere is currently based in Las Vegas, Nevada where over 7000 cases have been confirmed, with over 370 fatalities. Majority of Nevada’s cases are in Clark County.

Several sport activities in the US had been put on hold until states started opening up recently. There hasn’t been any boxing activity in Nevada since the State Athletic Commission put combat sports on a hiatus.

About Sharif Bogere

Sharif Bogere is a Ugandan professional boxer in the Lightweight division, a one-time WBO NABO Lightweight Champion and signed to Mayweather Promotions.

He is currently trained by legendary trainer Kenny Adams. He has a professional boxing career of 32 victories [20KOs] and 2 losses [including a world title shot].

He captained the national team to the 2007 Aiba World Boxing Championships.