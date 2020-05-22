

The national motorsport governing body FMU believes there is still enough time to plan the continuation of the National Rally Championship.

The championship was brought to a standstill in March due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. And with it followed a government directive halting all public gatherings as well as sports activities.

Only two NRC events had been covered; the Mbarara and Jinja rally.

The four remaining events can only happen until restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

The current situation has got the fraternity contemplating on the fate of the championship.

However, the federation is optimistic it can re-schedule the remaining events.

“There is still plenty of time for us to decide. Chances are high that the championship will continue.

“I believe we shall be able to at least do three or two more events later in the year.

“We can only start worrying about the championship if the current situation goes up to November,” says Jeff Kabagambe, Deputy Vice president in charge of motor rallying.

In a worst-case scenario, Kabagambe is positive a right decision will be made regarding the championship.

“If the situation does not stabilise as we expect, we shall follow the FIA Development Manual for national associations and follow the guidelines for such situations.

“If our rules don’t expound on the situation, we can still consider the international sporting code and get guidelines.

“However, with all options in place, it will be up to the sporting commission and executive to decide about the championship,” he adds.

Fred Busulwa is currently leading the championship with 130points; 20points more than second-placed Omar Mayanja while Hassan Alwi in third position.

In two-wheel category, Ibrahim Lubega tops the leaderboard with two points ahead of Jackson Serwanga.