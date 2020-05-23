At a time of the lockdown in Uganda because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sports is one of the sectors that has been affected in the implementation of the social distancing etiquette to mitigate the spread of this highly contagious disease.

The game of Lacrosse, like many others was severely affected and the players as well as coaches struggle to make ends meet.

A timely gesture from the Africa Lacrosse foundation together with the Jews foundation of the USA have extended a hand by giving the Nile Crocs (Prisons) Lacrosse academy to help the players and their coaches.

The donation is worth 200 kgs of maize flour and beans.

The donated food quantities by Jews Foundation

Nile crocs is one of the partners of the Silverbacks juniors Lacrosse academy at MUBS.

Coach James Cemari received the food items on behalf of the Nile Crocs.

The other beneficiaries were be Canons Lacrosse Academy in Kawempe, a Kampala city surburb.

The donation comes after Uganda Lacrosse Foundation in conjunction with the Silverbacks Juniors Lacrosse Academy came up with a food relief strategy of 400 kilograms of Maize flour and 400kgs of beans (each in packs of 10 kilograms).

The recipients were 35 kids families and 5 coaching staff.