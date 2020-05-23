Ugandan Andrew Nkurunungi has been appointed a co-coach at North Alabama Sports Club (NASC) Gravity Girls 07 team.

The announcement was made by the club on Friday, 22nd May 2020.

We are excited to announce Coach Andrew Nkurunungi is joining our youth staff this fall as Co-Coach for our NASC Gravity Girls 07 team. Andrew has college, NPSL, PDL, and professional playing experience & many years of youth coaching success. Welcome Coach! NASC Statement

Nkurunungi is a former Sports Club Villa striker who left for the United States of America (USA) early 2010 for study sports scholarship where he successfully completed the Bachelor of Computer Science and MS in Bioinformatics.

In the US, he featured prominently for Alabama A & M University team hitherto tagged as the Bull Dogs as well as Rocket City United.

Andrew Nkurunungi also works at the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences , Alabama A & M University.

Nkurunungi is among the several Ugandans, many former footballers who are employed in the US with different club football tasks.

Others are; Wilber Musika, James Ssemambo, Brian Kimbugwe, Edward Katamba, Herbert Tamale, Paul Musoke, Henry Mpagi (also Director of coaching at Huntsville Soccer Club), among others.