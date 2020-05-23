Newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers are still basking in glory after the FUFA Executive passed a decision to abruptly end the football business because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been celebrations (of course scientific) by the Venoms who have now won their fourth premier league trophy (2010, 2015, 2018 & 2020).

Roving right-back Paul Willa, signed from Police at the start of the season, cites a number of factors for this sweet achievement.

Bar the collective effort of management, technical team, players and fans, Willa hinted on the element of taking every match in thy midst like a cup final.

A final, is normally a do or die affair where it is a winner takes it all affair. This is exactly how the Vipers’ players reacted each match on the menu, amassing 54 points from 25 matches.

It has always been team work at the club that had led us to this season championship it has never been easy but we managed every situation because every game was a final. Paul Willa

In a special way, Willa lauds the club president Lawrence Mulindwa, fellow teammates, coaches and the fans for the collective teamwork mentality.

Since day one, It was God. Special thanks go to the club president, fans, teammates, coaches for the hard work and commitment that everyone has invested in this championship Paul Willa

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) applied Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the FUFA Competition rules to declare Vipers as champions.

Where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winner shall be determined as follows. Where at least one club has played more than 75% of the league games, the following formula shall be used by TOC (Terms of Conditions) to determine the league positions. Total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played.Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the FUFA Competition rules

Consequently, Maroons, Proline and Tooro United are all relegated to the second division, the FUFA Big League.

Pos Team P W D L Pts 1 Vipers SC 25 16 6 3 54 2 KCCA FC 25 15 5 5 50 3 SC Villa 25 13 7 5 46 4 Busoga United 25 13 3 9 42 5 URA FC 25 10 10 5 40

MYDA and UPDF were promoted from the FUFA Big League to Uganda Premier League.

Kansai Plascon Football Club, New Villa Football Club, Dove Football Club (Rwenzori) and Saviours Football Club, Light Secondary School Football Club, Katwe United Football Club (Elgon) sportingly qualify for their respective regional leagues for the season 2020/2021.