Inside the 30 roomed Naguru based bungalow of former Uganda Cranes’ defender Rashid “Big Rash” Mudin (R.I.P) is a precious and priceless item.

This is a silver medal, won by the Uganda Cranes team that finished as runners up at the finals of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) staged in Ghana, where the Eastern African giants lost to the hosts, 2-0.

Silver medal for AFCON 1978

This particular medal belongs to the former defender who was part of the famous Uganda Cranes squad that reached the 1978 AFCON finals in Accra city.

Mudin sadly died on 8th June 1998 in a horrible road accident at Naruyamambunyu, Kotido District during the Karamoja Cannonball Rally.

Rashid Mudin (R.I.P)

The legend left behind three sons; Shafik Rashid Mudin (works at Mantra Motorbikes), Musa Mudin (still in high school) and the the only footballer Rashid Muhammed “Shidy Kinya” Mukungu.

“This medal inspires me to play football with all my heart. I want to be a big achiever like my father. It is the reason, I keep it secretively” Mukungu confesses.

Rashid Mukungu dribbles the ball against Tooro United at Lugogo

The young holding midfielder wants to emulate the father, a former Kampala City Council (KCC) and Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB) player who won four Uganda Premier League titles; three with KCC in 1976, 1977 and 1981 as well as one with UCB (1979).

Mudin was also a champion of the Uganda Cup in 1982 with KCC as well as the Cecafa club championship in 1978.

“When you look at the successes of my father, I really feel inspired and always yearn to be like him in everything he did” Mukungu adds.

Rashid Muhammed Mukungu is a comfortable in central midfield

Early years:

Mukungu lived with the family in the heart of Kampala at Kisenyi. It was therefore easy for him to walk to Villa Park, home of Sports Club Villa for daily training sessions.

Therefore, he had his elementary football lessons from the age of 12 to 14 years at SC Villa Jogoo, the academy side of Uganda’s record league winners.

He joined Kampala Junior Team (KJT) before he moved to Friends of Football (FOF).

Mukungu studied at various schools as Dynamic SS transferred to Kibuli SS, Buddo SS, St Julian and later St Mary’s SS Kitende where he played on educational busary.

He played at Gomba Ssaza team in 2019 and signed at Tooro United Football Club after the Masaza tournament.

Like his father still, Mukungu wishes to venture into journalism.

“When I finally retire, I expect to become a sports journalist like my father was. I want to be a famous journalist and this is a dream I have when I retire from playing” Mukungu noted.

For starters, Rashid Mudin was an editor of Soccer World sports magazine and later sports editor of The Monitor as also served as the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) education secretary –cum- organizing secretary.

Interestingly, throughout his eight-year career, Mudin senior did not get any red card.

Rashid Muhammed Mukungu with his soccer boots

Tit Bits:

Full Names: Rashid Muhammed Mukungu

Nicknames: Shidy Kinya

Parents: Grace Nalule & Rashid Mudin (R.I.P)

Education: Nakivubo Blue (Nursery & Primary), Dynamic S.S, Kibuli S.S, Buddo S.S, St Julian High School – Gayaza (O-Level), St Mary’s Kitende (A-Level)

Position: Midfielder

Academy football Journey: SC Villa Jogoo Academy (Under coaches Paul Nkata, Ibrahim Kirya and Baker Kajumbi), KJT (Coach Mansur Kabugo), Friends of Football (under coaches Yusuf Mutenda Kyambadde, Ronald Ssali and Edward Baiano Ssali)

Club: Tooro United (Currently)

Best Moments:

Winning the East Africa schools championship in 2017 in Gulu

Being named man of the match twice for Tooro United against Wakiso Giants and URA

Being named on the East African secondary schools championship XI and Copa Coca Cola nationals XI

Toughest opponent: Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigwe

Best Boots: Nike Mercurial

Best Dish: Posho & Liver

Role models: Tonny Mawejje and Yaya Toure

Best friend: Derrick Onyai (Mbarara City)

Dream: To play for Uganda Cranes & play professional football in Europe

Rashid Mukungu Muhammed is my old student at Kampala Junior Team (KJT) where he spent four years. He is disciplined and hardworking. Always determined to achieve the set targets. Above all, he is very religious which has helped him in the daily life. Mansoor Kabugo, Director at Kampala Junior Team (KJT)



Mukungu is a good boy and a nice one to work with because he is a good listener and always ready to learn. He is disciplined, hard working on the pitch and off the pitch. A team leader in the making, determined to succeed, dedicated and smart on the pitch and off the pitch.

He has my prayers and support whenever. Yusuf Kyambadde Mutenda, football coach

Rashid Mukungu dribbles the ball during Tooro United’s game away to Proline at Lugogo. Sadly, both clubs were relegated to the FUFA Big League

Rashid Muhammed Mukungu is a coachable player. His passing is lacking but the hard work can compensate for that. He can go ahead to be a great player because he is disciplined Muhammed Kisekka, football coach